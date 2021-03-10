watch 03:24
Installation on GOG on Linux is actually pretty easy:
The folder to put mods in is $HOME/GOG Games/Starbound/game/mods
The official download location is at https://github.com/sayterdarkwynd/FrackinUniverse
For the actual install process, all you have to do clone directly from the official git repository into this folder, i.e:
$ cd GOG\ Games/Starbound/game/mods/
~/GOG Games/Starbound/game/mods$ git clone https://github.com/sayterdarkwynd/FrackinUniverse.git
Cloning into 'FrackinUniverse'...
remote: Enumerating objects: 389004, done.
remote: Total 389004 (delta 0), reused 0 (delta 0), pack-reused 389004
Receiving objects: 100% (389004/389004), 905.85 MiB | 9.49 MiB/s, done.
Resolving deltas: 100% (255485/255485), done.
Updating files: 100% (75080/75080), done.
That's it! You should also immediately hear different music when you start the game, and see additional races when you create your character:
You should be able to do this on other platforms, but you will have to install the git client separately and the location will be different.
